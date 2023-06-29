Summit of European Union to Start in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The summit of the European Union will start in Brussels on Thursday, with leaders of the bloc's 27 member states coming to the Belgian capital.

The meeting, which will take place from June 29-30, will focus on issues such as the Ukrainian conflict, the economy, security, defense, migration, the bloc's cooperation with NATO and relations with China, Latin American and Caribbean states.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also attend the summit, with the officials preparing for the summit of the alliance in Vilnius in July.