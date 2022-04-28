UrduPoint.com

Summit Of Leaders Of QUAD Nations Scheduled For May 24 - Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 09:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The summit of leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) nations - the United States, Australia, Japan and India - will be held in Tokyo on May 24, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan on May 20-24 to boost cooperation between the United States and the two nations.

"US President Biden will visit Japan on May 22-24. As part of the visit, he is going to meet (Japanese) Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida on May 23, and take part in the summit of the QUAD nations' leaders on May 24," Matsuno said.

He has not specified the summit's agenda.

