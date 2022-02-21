Summit of UNSC P5 Plus Ukraine, Germany, Turkey Best Format for Donbas Talks - Kuleba

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Kiev believes that the best format for negotiations on the Donbas conflict resolution could be a summit of five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) plus Ukraine, Germany and Turkey, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

"We believe that the most optimal format for conducting a discussion on de-escalation and the formation of new security guarantees would be to hold a summit in the format of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Ukraine, Germany, France. This is the format that we consider the best for discussing specifically what is happening around Ukraine," Kuleba told reporters.