Summoned Polish Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Polish ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski arrived on Friday at the Russian Foreign Ministry, which summoned him in light of Warsaw's decision to expel three Russian diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The ambassador was reluctant to provide any comment.

The foreign ministry announced on Thursday that Russia would expel five Polish diplomats as a response to Warsaw's move.