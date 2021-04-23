UrduPoint.com
Summoned Polish Ambassador Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Summoned Polish Ambassador Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Polish ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski left the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, which summoned him earlier on Friday in light of Warsaw's decision to expel three Russian diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The ambassador spent roughly 20 minutes inside the ministry and did not make any comment as he was leaving.

The foreign ministry announced on Thursday that Russia would expel five Polish diplomats as a response to Warsaw's move.

More Stories From World

