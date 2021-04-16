Summoning of Russian Ambassadors by UK, Poland Chain of Support to US Sanctions - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the summoning of Russian ambassadors to Poland and the United Kingdom, called it "a chain reaction of the NATO countries in support of US sanctions.

"A chain reaction of NATO countries in support of US sanctions is a sign of a vicious bloc discipline, when decisions are made not on the basis of real facts, but on command, demonstrating pseudo-solidarity," Zakharova said.

"This is not solidarity or even campaigning. This is a vassalage of the 21st century," she concluded.