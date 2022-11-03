Sunak Abandons Truss' Plan to Move UK Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem - Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has abandoned his predecessor Liz Truss' controversial plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street has said in a statement circulated by British media on Thursday

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on September 22 that Truss was considering moving the British embassy to Jerusalem. The Guardian reported at the end of September that Arab ambassadors in London had urged Truss to abandon this "illegal and ill-judged" plan.

"It has been looked at.

There are no plans to move the British embassy," a Downing Street spokeswoman was quoted as saying.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot has welcomed Sunak's decision, media said.

Israel considers Jerusalem as its indivisible capital, while Palestinians have claims to the city's eastern parts as the capital of a prospective sovereign Palestinian state.

In 2017, then-US President Donald Trump ordered the US embassy to be relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The move was criticized by most countries and the UN Security Council.