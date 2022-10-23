Sunak Announces Bid for UK Conservative Leadership, Prime Minister Post

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced on Sunday that he would be running for the leadership of the Conservative Party and the post of prime minister.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.

That's why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country," Sunak said in a tweet.