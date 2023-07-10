Sunak, Biden Agree to Hold High-Level Meeting on Atlantic Declaration in October

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden on Monday agreed to hold the first high-level meeting on economic partnership within the Atlantic Declaration framework in October to drive progress, the UK government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden on Monday agreed to hold the first high-level meeting on economic partnership within the Atlantic Declaration framework in October to drive progress, the UK government said.

"The Prime Minister welcomed the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to Downing Street this morning ... The Prime Minister and President Biden agreed to hold the first high level meeting between Number 10 and White House representatives in October to drive progress under the Atlantic Declaration," the UK government said in a statement.

Biden and Sunak have discussed the progress made since they announced the Atlantic Declaration on June 8 aimed at ensuring that their cooperation is "adapted, reinforced, and reimagined" for current and possible challenges, including their partnership in critical categories of minerals supply as well as vulnerability reduction in the procurement of critical technologies, the document also said.

Additionally, the meeting's agenda focused on Sweden's possible NATO accession, support for Ukraine and the broader geopolitical context, including the Indo-Pacific region and Iran, the statement added.