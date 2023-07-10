Open Menu

Sunak, Biden Agree To Hold High-Level Meeting On Atlantic Declaration In October

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 10:34 PM

Sunak, Biden Agree to Hold High-Level Meeting on Atlantic Declaration in October

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden on Monday agreed to hold the first high-level meeting on economic partnership within the Atlantic Declaration framework in October to drive progress, the UK government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden on Monday agreed to hold the first high-level meeting on economic partnership within the Atlantic Declaration framework in October to drive progress, the UK government said.

"The Prime Minister welcomed the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to Downing Street this morning ... The Prime Minister and President Biden agreed to hold the first high level meeting between Number 10 and White House representatives in October to drive progress under the Atlantic Declaration," the UK government said in a statement.

Biden and Sunak have discussed the progress made since they announced the Atlantic Declaration on June 8 aimed at ensuring that their cooperation is "adapted, reinforced, and reimagined" for current and possible challenges, including their partnership in critical categories of minerals supply as well as vulnerability reduction in the procurement of critical technologies, the document also said.

Additionally, the meeting's agenda focused on Sweden's possible NATO accession, support for Ukraine and the broader geopolitical context, including the Indo-Pacific region and Iran, the statement added.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Iran White House Progress United Kingdom United States Sweden June October Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud p ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud project

24 minutes ago
 Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit U ..

Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit UN Headquarters in Geneva

38 minutes ago
 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 parti ..

36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 participants

39 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

59 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

57 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

57 minutes ago
Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

57 minutes ago
 Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

57 minutes ago
 Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

57 minutes ago
 PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

55 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

55 minutes ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World