Sunak Calls for Respect of 2014 Scottish Independence Referendum Result

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Newly elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Wednesday for respect for the results of the referendum on the independence of Scotland from the United Kingdom, which was held in 2014, amid growing calls to initate a new independece referendum.

"He (Alyn Smith, a member of the House of Commons from the Scottish National Party) talked about respect (for Scotland's wish to be independent). I would gently urge him to respect the result of the referendum (of 2014)," Sunak said during his first weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, as he was answering Smith's question on possible future Scottish independence.

At the end of June, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon proposed a new vote on Scotland's independence to be held on October 19, 2023.

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss stated that they would not allow a second referendum since the Scottish people had already decided to stay within the United Kingdom in a 55%-to-45% vote in 2014. Many Scottish people decided to vote against independence because Scotland's secession from the UK would have meant that the country would no longer be in the EU.

In the 2016 Brexit referendum, Scottish voters backed remaining in the European Union by 62% to 38%, while a slim majority of the UK population voted in favor of leaving the EU. The decision of the UK to leave the bloc sparked calls to hold another independence referendum.