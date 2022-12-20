UrduPoint.com

Sunak Confirms Further Support For Ukraine Despite Reports Of Assistance Audit

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 11:19 PM

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Tuesday that his government would continue to provide military support to Ukraine despite reports of audit of the UK assistance to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Tuesday that his government would continue to provide military support to Ukraine despite reports of audit of the UK assistance to Kiev.

On Saturday, the BBC reported that the prime minister had allegedly launched an examination of the necessity of military aid provided to Ukraine at this stage of the conflict, which, according to the media, may indicate an overly cautious stance in relation to the scale of support.

"I wouldn't necessarily read too much into the press reports. Look at my actions: my first foreign call I made was President (of Ukraine Volodymyr) Zelenskyy the first bilateral foreign trip I made was to Kiev ... and (I am) committed to maintaining or increasing our military support to Ukraine next year .

.. Of course, we will continue to support Ukraine," Sunak said at the Liaison Committee of the House of Commons.

He also noted that it was important to strengthen military assistance to Ukraine taking into account developments on the battlefield.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, NATO members have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons, including air defense missiles, rocket systems, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns.

In April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest to the NATO members which provide arms to Ukraine, saying it was undermining prospects for a future peace process and had a negative impact on the situation on the ground.

