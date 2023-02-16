Sunak, Duda Agree on Importance of Stepping Up Aid to Ukraine in Coming Weeks

Polish President Andrzej Duda and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed on the importance of stepping up support for Ukraine in the coming weeks, and also discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on NATO aircraft, which will begin in the UK soon, the UK prime minister's office said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Polish President Andrzej Duda and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed on the importance of stepping up support for Ukraine in the coming weeks, and also discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on NATO aircraft, which will begin in the UK soon, the UK prime minister's office said in a statement.

Sunak received Duda at Downing Street on Thursday afternoon.

"They both agreed it was important that support to Ukraine was accelerated in the coming weeks, and the leaders discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on NATO standard jets that would begin in the UK shortly," the statement says.

During the meeting, the leaders of Poland and the UK also discussed the importance of accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.