UrduPoint.com

Sunak, Duda Agree On Importance Of Stepping Up Aid To Ukraine In Coming Weeks

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Sunak, Duda Agree on Importance of Stepping Up Aid to Ukraine in Coming Weeks

Polish President Andrzej Duda and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed on the importance of stepping up support for Ukraine in the coming weeks, and also discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on NATO aircraft, which will begin in the UK soon, the UK prime minister's office said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Polish President Andrzej Duda and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed on the importance of stepping up support for Ukraine in the coming weeks, and also discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on NATO aircraft, which will begin in the UK soon, the UK prime minister's office said in a statement.

Sunak received Duda at Downing Street on Thursday afternoon.

"They both agreed it was important that support to Ukraine was accelerated in the coming weeks, and the leaders discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on NATO standard jets that would begin in the UK shortly," the statement says.

During the meeting, the leaders of Poland and the UK also discussed the importance of accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine United Kingdom Poland Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Heritage Fe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Heritage Festival for Camel Racing

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates world’s largest ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates world’s largest solar-powered data centre

3 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for improving business clim ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for improving business climate, restoring business confid ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost produ ..

Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost production: Ahsan Iqbal

52 seconds ago
 Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup tables

Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup tables

53 seconds ago
 Fifth Nationwide Protests Against Pension Reform T ..

Fifth Nationwide Protests Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.