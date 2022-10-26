Sunak Expressed Hope He Will Soon Personally Meet With Zelenskyy - UK Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed hope that he would soon be able to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally, the UK government said in a statement.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he had had a telephone conversation with Sunak and invited him to Ukraine. The UK prime minister, in turn, said Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people can count on London's support.

"President Zelenskyy congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment and wished him a happy Diwali. The Prime Minister thanked him and said he hoped they would see each other in person soon," the UK government said.

On Monday, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak was elected the head of the UK ruling Conservative Party and, as such, the new prime minister for lack of other contenders. On Tuesday, King Charles III officially appointed Sunak to the post, while also asking him to form a government.