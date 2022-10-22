Sunak Hits 100 Backers in Conservative Race for Next UK Prime Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak has secured the support of 100 Conservative Party members - the minimum required to get a chance of becoming the country's next prime minister, UK broadcaster Sky news reported on Friday, citing a source within Sunak's campaign.

According to the report, ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a "firm 67" nominations as of Friday, while House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt secured only 19 endorsements.

On Friday, Robbie Moore, the member of parliament for Keighley and Ilkley, told the broadcaster that it was "very realistic" for him to think that Mordaunt would be able to secure the support of 100 party members to participate in the next round of the run for the post on Monday.

A Conservative leadership contender needs at least 100 party nominations to get on the ballot paper, Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Backbench 1922 Committee, said.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped down after just six weeks in office, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history. The choice falls back to the front-runners in the summer leadership contest that followed Johnson's abrupt resignation. The result of the vote is due on October 27.