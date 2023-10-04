Open Menu

Sunak Kickstarts UK Election Season At Tory Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ended long-running speculation Wednesday by announcing he was scrapping part of a massive high-speed rail scheme, during a keynote speech closing his ruling Conservatives' annual conference.

His much-anticipated address in northwest England effectively fired the starting gun on Britain's next general election campaign, with a vote widely expected to take place next year.

"I'm ending this long-running saga," Sunak told delegates to loud applause and cheering, confirming that he was cancelling the northern leg of the HS2 train line -- a highly contentious move that has overshadowed the yearly event.

"I'm cancelling the rest of the HS2 project and in its place we will reinvest every single penny, £36 billion ($43.6 billion), in hundreds of new transport projects in the north, in the Midlands, across the country," he told the Conservative party conference in Manchester, northwest England, a proposed terminus for the new rail link.

The 43-year-old UK leader faces a daunting challenge rallying the Tories to win the election -- due to occur by January 2025 at the latest, after several years of damaging scandals and deep economic woes.

The party, in power since 2010, has lagged behind the main Labour opposition in polls throughout Sunak's tenure.

But signs that the gap could be narrowing have provided a glimmer of hope as the grassroots gathered.

Sunak continued a recent shift into campaign mode, upping attacks on Labour after a flurry of more populist policy announcements and pivots aimed at drawing dividing lines with the main opposition.

