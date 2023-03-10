MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet on Friday to discuss shared challenges and possible responses, including co-developing advanced weapons for NATO against the perceived Russia threat, the UK government said.

Sunak and Macron will meet in Paris for the first UK-France Summit in five years. This will also be the first bilateral meeting of UK and French leaders since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As part of their talks, the Prime Minister and President Macron are expected to agree to further enhance UK-France military interoperability and industrial cooperation, including agreeing to scope the co-development of next-generation deep precision strike weaponry - the kind of long-range capability which NATO needs to protect against the growing threat from Russia," the statement read.

Stressing the UK and France's "deep and historic alliance," the British government said the two neighbors have been NATO's first and second biggest European contributors over the past decade as well as the only European allies to be permanent members of the UN Security Council and the only nuclear powers in the region.

"The UK and France therefore have a responsibility to work together to guarantee Europe's security," the statement added.

In addition to Sunak and Macron, the UK-France Summit will gather seven ministers on each side in charge of foreign affairs, defense, the economy, the interior, energy, the environment and transport. While the summit is expected to be focused on Ukraine, London and Paris will also discuss the long-standing bilateral issue of illegal migration across the English Channel.