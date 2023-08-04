Open Menu

Sunak May Become First UK Prime Minister To Skip UN General Assembly In Decade - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Sunak May Become First UK Prime Minister to Skip UN General Assembly in Decade - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Rishi Sunak may become the first British prime minister in a decade to miss the United Nations General Assembly's annual high-level debate, as he is mulling focusing on the internal agenda instead, The Telegraph has reported, citing sources.

World leaders will gather in New York for the annual opening of the UN General Assembly in September. Sunak has not yet officially confirmed his attendance.

"It has to fit in with a whole load of other things Rishi's doing. Nothing's nailed down yet," a source familiar with plans for the UN told the newspaper on Thursday.

Sunak is considering skipping the trip to the US in order to prepare for the annual conference of the Conservative Party in October, which is widely seen as a key moment to chart the prime minister's vision for the 2024 election, the newspaper said.

Additionally, Sunak's September schedule is already quite busy, featuring a trip to India for a G20 summit and an anticipated cabinet reshuffle in the fall, according to the report.

The last British prime minister not to visit the UN General Assembly in September was David Cameron in 2013.

Related Topics

Election Assembly India Prime Minister United Nations Visit New York David Cameron May September October Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

12 minutes ago
 ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

26 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

12 hours ago
US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

12 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

12 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

12 hours ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

12 hours ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

12 hours ago
 Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

12 hours ago

More Stories From World