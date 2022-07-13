Sunak, Mordaunt Receive Enough Votes to Proceed to 2nd Round of UK Prime Minister Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak and Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt have secured enough support to get into the second round in the election of the head of the UK Conservative Party, who will also become the country's prime minister, Sky News reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Former UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak and Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt have secured enough support to get into the second round in the election of the head of the UK Conservative Party, who will also become the country's prime minister, Sky news reported on Wednesday.

According to the publication, Sunak is supported by at least 50 party members, Mordaunt enlisted the support of at least 30 people. Candidates must receive at least 30 votes to advance to the second round.

The candidates who managed to make it to the first round of voting on July 13 also include Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Treasury Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman and Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch.

The following rounds can be held until the two main contenders remain. After that, the winner will be chosen between the two "finalists" by all members of the party, counting around 200,000. Voting will take place by mail.

Boris Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK Conservative Party. He will perform his duties until the appointment of a new head of the cabinet.