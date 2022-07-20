UrduPoint.com

Sunak Or Truss To Be Britain's Next PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Sunak or Truss to be Britain's next PM

Conservative rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, offering competing visions for Britain's response to multiple crises, will duel in the coming weeks to become the next prime minister after the party's lawmakers held a last vote Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Conservative rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, offering competing visions for Britain's response to multiple crises, will duel in the coming weeks to become the next prime minister after the party's lawmakers held a last vote Wednesday.

Former finance minister Sunak, running on a centrist platform of fiscal rectitude allied with "green levies" to fight climate change, again headed the field with 137 votes in the fifth and final elimination ballot.

The crucial race for second place was narrowly won by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 113 votes, against 105 for former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt.

Sunak and Truss now take their case to Conservative party members, who will decide the new leader and prime minister after a series of nationwide hustings in August.

The result will be announced on September 5. But Britain is already guaranteed to get either its first British-Asian prime minister, or its third woman leader.

Sunak's resignation as finance minister this month helped to topple outgoing leader Boris Johnson after months of scandal including "Partygate", and Downing Street is reportedly running an "anyone but Rishi" campaign.

At his last session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons earlier Wednesday, Johnson bowed out by saying "Hasta la vista, baby!".

In a hint of support for Truss's low-tax platform, the premier urged his successor to "cut taxes and deregulate where you can to make this the greatest place to live and invest".

Truss tweeted that she was "ready to hit the ground running from day one".

But whoever wins the Tory race, "like some household detergent, would wipe the floor" with the main opposition Labour party, Johnson predicted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Vote August September Women From Race Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Seven bids to smuggle wheat foiled; over 5,000 bag ..

Seven bids to smuggle wheat foiled; over 5,000 bags confiscated

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court seeks transcript of Rana Sanaullah's ..

Supreme Court seeks transcript of Rana Sanaullah's July 8 press conference

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan neither afford religious disharmony, nor ..

Pakistan neither afford religious disharmony, nor political instability: Ashrafi ..

4 minutes ago
 Parents, students shine at orientation for Pakista ..

Parents, students shine at orientation for Pakistanis departing to study in USA

4 minutes ago
 Over 12.3 million children received polio vaccines ..

Over 12.3 million children received polio vaccines in 68 districts

4 minutes ago
 Asad Mahmood examines civic amenities at Hakla-D.I ..

Asad Mahmood examines civic amenities at Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.