Sunak Says in Extracts He Will Urge G7 Nations to Boost Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will urge G7 leaders during a virtual meeting on Friday to "move faster" with arms deliveries to Ukraine, including artillery, heavy armor, and air defense systems, according to Sunak's extracts released by No 10 on Thursday.

"For Ukraine to win this war - and to accelerate that day - they must gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield... This must be our priority now. Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour and air defence," Sunak will tell the G7 meeting, as quoted by The Guardian.

According to extracts, "the coming weeks will be difficult for Ukraine;" therefore, "now is the time to support Ukraine's plan to re-arm, regroup, and push forward."

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that US President Joe Biden will meet virtually with G7 leaders and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday morning to discuss continued support for Ukraine.

The United States and G7 nations on Friday are also set to release a new round of sanctions on Russia, focused on addressing alleged sanctions evasion. The actions come on the one-year anniversary of the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine a year ago. In late January, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, with other states announcing similar steps or promising to chip in.

In February, Ukraine's government also started negotiations with its allies on the supply of longer-range missiles and jets to prepare for a counter-offensive. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.