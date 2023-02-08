Sunak Says UK Will Continue to Support Ukraine to Ensure Military Victory in 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) London will continue to support Kiev to ensure "decisive military victory" in 2023, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the parliament on Wednesday.

"Our objective remains to ensure a Ukrainian victory in this conflict ... that's why we have accelerated and increased our support militarily for Ukraine this year," he said, adding that "we will continue to support Ukraine to ensure decisive military victory on the battlefield this year."

Earlier in the day, the prime minister's office said the UK would start training Ukrainian pilots and marines, as well as supply long-range weapons to Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is paying an official visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, his first since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 of last year. Earlier in the day, he addressed the UK parliament and met with King Charles III.

Russia has condemned foreign military aid provided to Ukraine and warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.