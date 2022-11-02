UrduPoint.com

Sunak Says Will Attend COP27 Climate Summit In Egypt Next Week

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Sunak Says Will Attend COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he would attend the UN climate change conference COP27 coming up in Egypt later this week, despite earlier reports that he had decided against attending.

Last week, The Independent newspaper reported, citing Sunak's spokesperson, that the prime minister would not attend COP27 due to "pressing domestic commitments," including preparations for the adoption of a new budget. Sunak's decision drew criticism from Conservative Party lawmakers. Alok Sharma, the chairman of the COP26 conference held in Glasgow last year, told The Times on Sunday that he was disappointed with the prime minister's decision.

"There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change.

There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future," Sunak wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Sky news reported, citing the prime minister's spokesperson, that Sunak could attend the conference if significant progress was made in preparing the new financial plan.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Sky News earlier that he would also take part in COP27.

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Egypt Budget Twitter Progress Glasgow United Kingdom November Sunday From

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selli ..

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selling popcorn

50 minutes ago
 Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

3 hours ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after beating Bangladesh by five runs ..

4 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.