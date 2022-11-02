Sunak Says Will Attend COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he would attend the UN climate change conference COP27 coming up in Egypt later this week, despite earlier reports that he had decided against attending.

Last week, The Independent newspaper reported, citing Sunak's spokesperson, that the prime minister would not attend COP27 due to "pressing domestic commitments," including preparations for the adoption of a new budget. Sunak's decision drew criticism from Conservative Party lawmakers. Alok Sharma, the chairman of the COP26 conference held in Glasgow last year, told The Times on Sunday that he was disappointed with the prime minister's decision.

"There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change.

There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future," Sunak wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Sky news reported, citing the prime minister's spokesperson, that Sunak could attend the conference if significant progress was made in preparing the new financial plan.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Sky News earlier that he would also take part in COP27.

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.