UrduPoint.com

Sunak Takes Early Lead In Conservative Race For Next UK Prime Minister - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak was out in front on Thursday in the race to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister after she announced her resignation and confirmed a new Conservative leadership poll.

Sky news said the former Chancellor of the Exchequer had the support of 29 Conservative Party members, followed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson with 27 public endorsements and House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt with 11 endorsements.

A Conservative leadership contender needs at least 100 party nominations to get on the ballot paper, Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Backbench 1922 Committee, said.

Truss stepped down after just six weeks in office, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history. The choice falls back to the front-runners in the summer leadership contest that followed Johnson's abrupt resignation. The result of the vote is due on October 27.

