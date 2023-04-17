Sunak to Face Declaration of Interest Inquiry in UK Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The UK parliament said on Monday that its standards watchdog has launched a probe into UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's declaration of interest.

"Rt Hon Mr Rishi Sunak MP ((investifation) opened 13 April 2023) ...

Declaration of an interest," the parliament said.

All lawmakers in the United Kingdom are required to declare all gifts, contributions and donations they receive in a special registry.

According to BBC, the investigation is related to a childcare company where Sunak's wife has shares.