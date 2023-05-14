Sunak to Shore Up Support for Kiev at G7 Summit in Japan - Downing Street

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call for more Western support to Kiev at the upcoming G7 summit that will take place in Japan's Hiroshima from May 19-21, Downing Street informs.

"In his first G7 Summit as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak will hold talks on Ukraine and Indo-Pacific security, economic policy and state threats, and global sustainable infrastructure investment," Downing Street said on Saturday, adding that Sunak plans to "galvanise international action on economic coercion by hostile states and shore up support for Ukraine, as they prepare for escalating military action.

"

The prime minister is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings alongside the G7 summit sessions.

Ahead of the G7 in Hiroshima, Sunak plans to travel to Tokyo, where "he is expected to announce new UK-Japan defence and technology collaboration and host a reception of business leaders to deliver major new investments into the UK," the prime minister's office said.

On Tuesday, May 16, Sunak will attend the Council of Europe summit in Iceland, where he plans to discuss the strengthening of Europe's borders and tackling illegal migration, among other issues.