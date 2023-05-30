Sunak to Visit Washington, Meet With Biden Next Week - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Washington next week to meet with US President Joe Biden, Sky news reported on Tuesday, citing Sunak's spokesperson.

Sunak is expected to visit the United States on June 7-8. The sides are expected to discuss economic cooperation between London and Washington, and their support to Kiev.