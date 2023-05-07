Sunak, Trudeau Discuss Cooperation After Coronation of King Charles III - Downing Street

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at Downing Street after the coronation of King Charles III, the UK government informs.

King Charles III of the United Kingdom was officially crowned at a solemn coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

"The Prime Minister hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Downing Street this evening, following the Coronation of His Majesty the King," the UK government said in a Saturday statement, adding that Sunak and Trudeau discussed "UK's recent accession to Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Trudeau for his support, and both agreed to use the momentum to further bilateral trade talks.

"

The prime ministers also discussed Canada-UK cooperation on defense and security, support for Ukraine, as well as the upcoming G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan that will be held from May 19-21.