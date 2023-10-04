Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conference

Rishi Sunak earned a much-needed standing ovation from Conservative die-hards gathered in Manchester, as he used his first party conference as their leader to pitch his vision for Britain's long-term future

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Rishi Sunak earned a much-needed standing ovation from Conservative die-hards gathered in Manchester, as he used his first party conference as their leader to pitch his vision for Britain's long-term future.

With next year's expected general election high on attendees' minds, Sunak was intent on delivering the message that he represents change -- despite more than a decade of Tory governments.

And the message seemed to land well with members who last summer picked his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss over him to be leader, only for her premiership to implode weeks later.

"I came here from last year as a Truss-ite, I probably up 'til yesterday... would've voted for Truss again, but he did well," said Conor Boyle, 20, a student Tory from Northern Ireland.

"I actually thought it was brilliant," he added of Sunak's hour-long keynote address, describing him as "a bit of a breath of fresh air".

Ahead of the 43-year-old former finance minister's speech, a slick big-screen video montage themed around "change" and how Sunak is "different" left onlookers in little doubt about his imminent message.

His Indian-born wife Akshata Murty then arrived at the podium as a self-proclaimed "surprise addition" to the speakers' line-up, insisting her husband had "no idea what I'm going to say".

Delivering personalised remarks about their 14-year marriage without a teleprompter, she nonetheless stuck to the script that Sunak is a new kind of leader willing to take tough, unpopular decisions.

"Sometimes when the going gets tough, I remind Rishi that he's fighting for his values, that he's fighting for this party's values, knowing that it's a hard road ahead," she said.

Large banners on the hall walls in front of her hammered home the intended message, bearing the conference's slogan: "long-term decisions for a brighter future".