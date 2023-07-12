Open Menu

Sunak, Zelenskyy Agree Security Arrangements To Not Replace Kiev's NATO Membership- London

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed that security arrangements will not be a substitute for Ukraine's membership in NATO, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

The two held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

"Both agreed the arrangements will not be a substitute for NATO membership and looked forward to building on the new security framework as soon as possible," the office said in a statement.

