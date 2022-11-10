UrduPoint.com

Sunak, Zelenskyy Discuss Support For Ukraine, Provision Of 1,000 Missiles - Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed London's support for Kiev, including the provision of 1,000 new missiles, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation, Downing Street said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed London's support for Kiev, including the provision of 1,000 new missiles, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation, Downing Street said on Thursday.

"He expressed his horror at the ongoing Russian drone strikes on civilian areas and confirmed that the UK would continue providing further military aid, including another 1,000 surface-to-air missiles and more than 25,000 extreme cold winter kits for troops," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Sunak and Zelenskyy "discussed the importance of continuing coordinated support for Ukraine" before the G20 summit, according to Downing Street.

Two politicians also supported the extension of the grain deal, Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"We discussed the multifaceted defense support for Ukraine and assistance in enduring the winter period," Zelenskyy added.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

