UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intends to extend a freeze on income tax thresholds until 2028, forcing millions of middle earners to face paying 3,500 pounds ($4,000) more on tax bills, an analysis commissioned by The Times newspaper showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intends to extend a freeze on income tax thresholds until 2028, forcing millions of middle earners to face paying 3,500 Pounds ($4,000) more on tax bills, an analysis commissioned by The Times newspaper showed on Wednesday.

The freeze on income tax thresholds is supposed to end in 2026. Meanwhile, Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt are believed to have agreed on the extension of this policy until 2028 at a meeting on Monday, according to The Times.

Hunt is expected to present the government's medium-term financial plan "to put public spending on a sustainable footing, get debt falling and restore stability" on November 17.

The Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing UK Treasury officials, that Sunak intended to raise taxes to cover a 50 billion pound deficit in public finances.

The extensions of the freeze in thresholds would raise about 5 billion pounds per year for the state budget by 2027-2028, the report said.

On October 11, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said that the UK government needed to tighten fiscal policy and cut spending by more than 60 billion pounds to stabilize the public debt.

Sunak became the country's third prime minister in 2022. In July, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to step down due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations, and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher. Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, was only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.