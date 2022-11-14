UrduPoint.com

Sunak's Remark That Russia Impedes Food Supplies Is Fundamentally Wrong - Kremlin

November 14, 2022

Sunak's Remark That Russia Impedes Food Supplies Is Fundamentally Wrong - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The recent remark by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accusing Russia of turning food into weapon, is fundamentally wrong, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, noting that Moscow helps food supplies.

"This is fundamentally wrong because Russia does not interfere with the supply of food to world markets. Russia, on the contrary, helps to ensure that a small amount of these supplies ” a small amount of the total ” are carried out. And the vast majority of supplies from the total global volume have nothing to do with Russia or Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

