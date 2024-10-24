Sundar Bags Seven As India Bowl Out New Zealand For 259
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Washington Sundar took seven wickets as India's spinners bowled out New Zealand for 259 in the final session of day one of the second Test on Thursday.
Devon Conway, 76, and Rachin Ravindra, 65, led the New Zealand batting effort after captain Tom Latham won the toss.
Off-spinner Sundar took 7-59 while fellow off-break bowler Ravichandran Ashwin with 3-64 in Pune.
The pitch is expected to turn more as the match progresses as India look to level the three-match series after their opening defeat in Bengaluru.
Conway and fellow left-hander Ravindra put on 62 runs for the third wicket, but Sundar struck on either side of tea.
Sundar, playing in his first Test since January 2021, justified his return with his first five-wicket haul from five appearances.
After removing Tim Southee to bring up his fifth wicket the 25-year-old mopped up the tail in the final session.
His first wicket came when he bowled Ravindra for 65 to break a 59-run fourth-wicket stand with Daryl Mitchell.
Conway reached his 11th Test fifty with a four soon after lunch and put on 62 runs with fellow left-hander Ravindra to thwart the Indian attack.
Ashwin, who took two wickets before lunch, broke through to get Conway caught behind on a delivery that turned from a good length outside the off-stump.
The wicket took Ashwin past Australian spinner Nathan Lyon's 530 wickets to place him seventh in the list of leading Test bowlers.
Skipper Tom Latham and Conway started cautiously, but soon got going with a few boundaries to blunt the opening pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep.
In the first session, spin was introduced in the eighth over and Ashwin struck on his fifth ball to trap Latham lbw for 15.
The Black Caps won the opener for their first Test victory in India since 1988 and are looking to clinch the three-match series.
The eight-wicket win in Bengaluru was New Zealand's third Test victory in India, but they have never won a series in the country.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Blinken meets Qatari emir in Gaza mediation push5 minutes ago
-
Putin warns against 'illusory' attempts to defeat Russia5 minutes ago
-
DPM stresses Commonwealth collaboration for resilience against global challenges25 minutes ago
-
Award-winning Cambodian journalist freed on bail45 minutes ago
-
Ireland fines LinkedIn 310 mn euros over EU data breach55 minutes ago
-
Rescuers say halting work in north Gaza after Israel threats1 hour ago
-
Golf: LPGA Tour Maybank Championship scores1 hour ago
-
France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge1 hour ago
-
Boeing workers reject contract, extend strike: union1 hour ago
-
War monitor says two dead in Israel strikes on Syria1 hour ago
-
Iran's Pezeshkian slams UN ineffectiveness to 'extinguish' regional crisis1 hour ago
-
South Africa cruise to seven-wicket win in Bangladesh Test2 hours ago