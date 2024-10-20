Sunderland Back On Top Of Championship After Referee's Role In Winner
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 10:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Wilson Isidor fired Sunderland back to the top of the English Championship as his controversial goal came with an accidental assist from referee Robert Madley in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Hull.
Isidor, on loan from Zenit St Petersburg, sprinted away from the Hull defence to plant a cool finish past Ivor Pandur in the 63rd minute at MKM Stadium.
The game's decisive moment was tinged with controversy as Hull's Marvin Mehlem seemed to be obstructed by Madley before losing the ball, which led to the opener.
However, as Madley did not touch the ball, play was allowed to continue, with Dan Neil winning possession on the edge of Sunderland's area and setting Isidor free, as the goal stood.
Hull boss Tim Walter revealed Madley apologised to him for his inadvertent role in the goal.
"He apologised for the situation but it doesn't help.
Maybe you can interview the referee then it would be better but it's really frustrating," Walter said.
"He was not well prepared, I said. If you know how we play corner and set-pieces, he would know we play them short.
"Madley said he was well prepared but unfortunately not because I did it at my former clubs and we do it all the time.
"If you don't find the right position then maybe he wasn't well prepared, that's what I said to him."
Hull's sense of injustice had earlier been piqued by a couple of first-half decisions going against them, but they were unable to find a leveller as the Black Cats moved back above second-placed Burnley.
Sunderland might have fallen behind when Chris Bedia rattled the bar in the second half but they did just enough to take maximum points.
smg/ea
