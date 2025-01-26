Sunderland miss chance to go third in Championship

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Sunderland were denied third place in English football's second-tier Championship on Saturday when substitute Nathaniel Ogbeta's last-minute equaliser rescued a 2-2 draw for basement club Plymouth.

The Black Cats had trailed after Ryan Hardie gave visitors Plymouth a surprise lead just before the hour at the Stadium of Light.

Wilson Isidor soon equalised and Trai Hume put northeast side Sunderland ahead in the 72nd minute.

Plymouth, however, secured a point when Ogbeta scored at the far post after Sunderland failed to clear a free-kick.

But Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris felt his side were fortunate to gain a draw, with the Frenchman saying: "I think we were a bit lucky to win a single point."

He added: "We didn't create many chances, so we talked at half-time how we could create more. But during the second half, I think we made many mistakes."

Only the top two clubs are guaranteed promotion to the Premier League, with Sunderland now three points adrift of second-placed Sheffield United -- who suffered a shock 3-0 loss at home to strugglers Hull on Friday.

The third promoted side is decided in a play-off involving the teams finishing third to sixth.

Middlesbrough and Blackburn both missed chances to strengthen their status as play-off contenders with 2-1 defeats at Preston and Bristol City, respectively.

Portsmouth's recent bid to climb away from the relegation zone came to a shuddering halt as they suffered a 5-1 loss away to West Brom.

The Baggies, without a win in three games, were 3-0 ahead before half-time through goals from Alex Mowatt, Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace.

Further goals from Diangana and John Swift underlined West Brom's dominance before Portsmouth debutant Thomas Waddingham pulled one back late on.

Defeat left Pompey just two points above the bottom three, with the Baggies in fifth place.

Victor Torp scored twice as Frank Lampard's mid-table Coventry won 2-1 at home to Watford.

Mihailo Ivanovic's goal meant Millwall beat struggling Luton 1-0 to give Alex Neil a first league win as manager of the Lions.

Norwich returned to form thanks to a 5-1 rout of Swansea at Carrow Road, with Josh Sargeant scoring twice for the Canaries.

Derby suffered a sixth straight defeat as late goals from Callum Robinson and Anwar El Ghazi took Cardiff to a 2-1 win.

Queens Park Rangers' run of four straight wins ended with a 2-0 loss at home to Sheffield Wednesday, while Oxford made it four games unbeaten with a goalless draw with Stoke.