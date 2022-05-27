UrduPoint.com

Sunken Japanese Tour Boat Brought To Port For Investigations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Sunken Japanese tour boat brought to port for investigations

The tourist boat that sank off Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido last month was raised from the bottom of the sea bed on the second attempt Friday and taken by barge to a local port

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The tourist boat that sank off Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido last month was raised from the bottom of the sea bed on the second attempt Friday and taken by barge to a local port.

The vessel will then be brought ashore as early as Sunday and fully drained, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

Thereafter, investigations will begin into the exact cause of the 19-ton Kazu I taking on water in rough weather, leading to the sinking with the accident leaving 14 dead and 12 missing.

The Kazu I was carrying 26 people when it went missing off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido on April 23 after making a distress call saying it was taking on water in rough seas.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Weather Water Japan April Sunday From

Recent Stories

56-kg hashish seized, accused arrested

56-kg hashish seized, accused arrested

4 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing against Rana Shamim

IHC adjourns hearing against Rana Shamim

4 minutes ago
 Maiza Hameed pays tribute to Nawaz Sharif, scienti ..

Maiza Hameed pays tribute to Nawaz Sharif, scientists

4 minutes ago
 Provision of security to the local, foreign worker ..

Provision of security to the local, foreign workers in Hazara our top priority: ..

4 minutes ago
 72,000 displaced in east DR Congo clashes: UN

72,000 displaced in east DR Congo clashes: UN

12 minutes ago
 Japan's health minister says no confirmed cases of ..

Japan's health minister says no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Japan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.