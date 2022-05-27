UrduPoint.com

Sunken Sightseeing Vessel KAZU 1 Raised to Surface in Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The sightseeing vessel KAZU 1, which sank in April with 26 people on board, was raised to the surface, Japanese media reported.

It was the second attempt since Monday to raise the vessel, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, adding that during the previous attempt, the salvage firm almost managed to lift the ship from a depth of 120 meters (393 feet), but the ship broke off the cables and plunged to a depth of about 180 meters.

On Thursday, the vessel was fixed to the barge with ropes, a report noted. According to the broadcaster, the rescuers are going to tow the boat to shallow waters and lift it onto the barge.

The KAZU 1 sightseeing vessel sent a distress call on April 23 and then stopped responding off the west coast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

The boat was carrying 26 passengers and crew, including two children. Maritime security patrol ships, fishing boats, and helicopters did not find the vessel when they came to the rescue.

The bodies of 14 people, including a 3-year-old girl have been found so far, while 12 others are still missing.

According to the preliminary results of the investigation, the accident may have been caused by unfavorable weather conditions and the criminal negligence of the company that owns the KAZU 1. The waves on April 23 were as high as three meters and the boat did not have a working radio and relied on malfunctioning satellite connection.

