Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Canada

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto has confirmed the first coronavirus case in Canada, the hospital said in a statement.

"Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China," the Saturday statement says.

According to the release, the patient, admitted on January 23, has been isolated to ensure the safety of staff and other patients.

"Diagnostic testing was conducted and specimens were sent to the Public Health Lab in Ontario to confirm the diagnosis. Today, the diagnosis of novel coronavirus was confirmed," the Sunnybrook hospital said.