MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) called an article of British newspaper The Sun alleging that Russia had stolen the COVID-19 vaccine formula COVID-19 from AstraZeneca "fake" and "lies.

"UK tabloids are again pushing old fake news about 'stolen' technology. #SputnikV is based on human adenoviral platform designed 7 years ago, very different from AstraZeneca vaccine, based on chimpanzee adenovirus. Lies in media undermine global partnership to fight #COVID," the fund said on Twitter of the Sputnik V vaccine.