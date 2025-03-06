Super-sub Elliott hands Liverpool win over PSG in Champions League

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Harvey Elliott scored with his first touch after coming on as a late substitute to give Liverpool an unlikely 1-0 win away to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their heavyweight Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Elliott had just replaced Mohamed Salah when he fired in from a Darwin Nunez assist in the 87th minute at the Parc des Princes to hand the Premier League leaders the advantage ahead of next week's return.

It was the ultimate smash and grab act from Arne Slot's side, who up to that point had survived a pummelling from in-form PSG.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a first-half strike disallowed for a marginal offside and an outstanding Alisson Becker made several crucial saves as the French league leaders had 28 attempts on goal to their visitors' two.

"To go away with a win over here was probably a bit more than we deserved," Slot told broadcaster TNT sports. "It was probably the performance of my life," added Alisson.