'Super Tough' Rublev In Third Qatar Final, Faces Draper For Title
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Russia's Andrey Rublev reached his third Qatar Open final on Friday after a "super tough" three-set triumph over Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.
Fifth-seeded Rublev, the 2020 champion at the Gulf tournament, battled to a 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) win over Auger-Aliassime, who fired down 21 aces in the two-hour, 47-minute semi-final.
"It took everything. It was super tough today," said Rublev whose most recent final appearance was in Montreal last August.
"I felt like there was not much I can do if he is serving like that. I just needed to be really lucky to break him. He was serving well and I was just saying, 'Okay, I cannot do much, this is one of the best servers on Tour. I just need to try to guess and when I have a moment, just go for it'."
Rublev, who was also a runner-up in Doha in 2018, secured victory on Friday on a fourth match point.
In his quarter-final dismissal of second seed Alex de Minaur on Thursday, he had needed twice as many.
The Russian won the last of his 16 ATP titles on clay in Madrid in May 2024.
On Saturday, the 27-year-old will tackle British eighth seed Jack Draper for the title.
Draper defeated Carlos Alcaraz's conquerer Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 on the back of 14 aces to reach his fifth final.
Left-handed Draper will be seeking his third career title but will have to overturn a losing 3-0 head-to-head record to depose the Russian.
The 23-year-old is already assured of attaining the best ranking of his career after this week.
A US Open semi-finalist in 2024, Draper will rise from 16 in the world to 11 if he wins the Qatar title and 12th as runner-up.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga result4 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table4 minutes ago
-
'Super tough' Rublev in third Qatar final, faces Draper for title4 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Qatar Open results - collated7 hours ago
-
Court convicts preschool teacher of child-beating that shocked France8 hours ago
-
LA mayor sacks fire chief over handling of deadly blazes8 hours ago
-
Holders Spain stun Belgium with late comeback in women's Nations League8 hours ago
-
LA mayor sacks fire chief over handling of deadly blazes8 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Qatar Open results8 hours ago
-
Liverpool draw PSG, Madrid clubs clash in Champions League last 169 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League knockout phase draw9 hours ago
-
Andreeva defeats Rybakina in Dubai to become youngest WTA 1000 finalist9 hours ago