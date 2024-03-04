Super Tuesday, America's Multi-state Voting Bonanza
March 04, 2024
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Americans from 15 states and one territory vote simultaneously on "Super Tuesday," a campaign Calendar milestone expected to leave Donald Trump a hair's breadth from securing the Republican Party's presidential nomination.
Typically, the event -- the biggest single day of voting in the country's drawn out, state-by-state Primary season -- has been a make-or-break moment for candidates as the race narrows.
On the Republican side, more than a third of the delegates who will be assigned to the party's national nominating convention in July are up for grabs on March 5.
But Trump, despite his legal woes, has swept all early state primaries and Super Tuesday is seen as the last real chance for challenger Nikki Haley to upend the former president's march towards becoming the party's flagbearer once again.
There is even less high-stakes drama on the Democratic front, as incumbent President Joe Biden is widely expected to be renominated for the job by his party -- and likely setting up a rematch with Trump.
