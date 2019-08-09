UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Super Typhoon Lekima Barrels Towards China

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:19 PM

Super Typhoon Lekima barrels towards China

China issued a red alert Friday for incoming Super Typhoon Lekima, expected to batter eastern Zhejiang province early Saturday morning with high winds and torrential rainfall

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :China issued a red alert Friday for incoming Super Typhoon Lekima, expected to batter eastern Zhejiang province early Saturday morning with high winds and torrential rainfall.

The ninth typhoon of the year is projected to move northwest up China's coast Saturday with the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) focusing its attention on Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangsu, Shanghai and Shandong provinces.

Lekima's centre was about 290 kilometres southeast of the city of Wenling in Zhejiang on Friday morning, with winds reaching 209 km per hour, official news agency Xinhua reported.

Authorities are preemptively cancelling train routes in Zhejiang, Shanghai and elsewhere on Saturday, according to the CMA's newspaper. They also issued a yellow alert for torrential rain and flooding for provinces in Lekima's path.

Some airlines have cancelled Saturday flights out of Shanghai as a preemptive measure, said the CMA.

The "great evacuation" from the water is well under way, with ships returning to port and moving to safe areas, the newspaper added.

The storm is currently sweeping past the northern tip of Taiwan where three people were injured, some trees were downed and some 40,000 homes lost power temporarily before having electricity restored.

Rail services were suspended in some places in Taiwan but were expected to resume later Friday.

Last September, Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into mainland China where authorities evacuated 2.37 million people, after it left a trail of destruction in Hong Kong and Macau and killed at least 59 people in the northern Philippines.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Electricity Water China Alert Shanghai Hong Kong Macau Philippines September From Million

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close higher on Wall St gains

37 seconds ago

Moderate-to-heavy falls likely in Sindh from Aug 0 ..

39 seconds ago

Serial Production of PD-14 Engines for MC-21 Airli ..

43 seconds ago

Sapphire Introduces Reusable Canvas Bags Made From ..

12 minutes ago

Rain, thundershower likely in Karachi on Saturday

7 minutes ago

Indain authorities continuous to arrest Hurriyat a ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.