UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Super Typhoon Lekima Barrels Towards China

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Super Typhoon Lekima barrels towards China

China issued a red alert for incoming Super Typhoon Lekima which is expected to batter eastern Zhejiang province early Saturday with high winds and torrential rainfall

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :China issued a red alert for incoming Super Typhoon Lekima which is expected to batter eastern Zhejiang province early Saturday with high winds and torrential rainfall.

The ninth typhoon of the year is projected to move northwest up China's coast Saturday with the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) focusing its attention on Shanghai and Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangsu and Shandong provinces.

Lekima's centre was about 290 kilometres (180 miles) southeast of the city of Wenling in Zhejiang Friday morning, with winds reaching 209 km per hour, official news agency Xinhua reported.

Authorities were pre-emptively cancelling Saturday train services in Zhejiang, Shanghai and elsewhere, according to the CMA's newspaper. They also issued a yellow alert for torrential rain and flooding for provinces in Lekima's path.

Some airlines have cancelled Saturday flights out of Shanghai as a precaution, said the CMA.

The "great evacuation" from the sea was well under way, with ships returning to port and moving to safe areas, the newspaper added.

Related Topics

China Alert Shanghai From

Recent Stories

EAEU States Bring Positions Closer on Import Tarif ..

6 minutes ago

UAE efforts continue to curb cholera epidemic in Y ..

6 minutes ago

International Energy Agency Lowers 2020 Global Oil ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Press: Countries should ensure sustainable lan ..

36 minutes ago

Sri Lanka recall Chandimal for New Zealand Test sq ..

40 minutes ago

Heatwaves kill coral reefs far faster than thought ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.