Super Typhoon Man-yi Batters Philippines' Most Populous Island
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Super Typhoon Man-yi slammed into the Philippines' most populous island on Sunday, with the national weather service warning of flooding, landslides and huge waves as the storm sweeps across the archipelago nation.
Man-yi was still packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (115 miles per hour) after making its first landfall late Saturday on lightly populated Catanduanes island.
More than 1.2 million people fled their homes ahead of Man-yi as the weather forecaster warned of a "life-threatening" impact from the powerful storm, which follows an unusual streak of violent weather.
Man-yi uprooted trees, brought down power lines and smashed flimsy houses to pieces after hitting Catanduanes in the typhoon-prone Bicol region.
No deaths have been reported, but there was "extensive" damage to structures on Catanduanes, civil defence chief Ariel Nepomuceno said.
Man-yi remained a super typhoon as it hit heavily populated Luzon -- the country's economic engine -- forecasters said, warning of a "potentially dangerous" situation in Aurora province.
"Significant weakening" was expected as it traversed the mountainous island, the weather service said.
But it said severe flooding and landslides were expected as Man-yi dumped "intense to torrential" rain over provinces in its path.
Forecasters also warned storm surges of up to more than three metres could swamp vulnerable coastal communities, including in Manila.
Panganiban municipality in the northeast of Catanduanes took a direct hit from Man-yi.
Photos and a drone video shared on the Facebook page of Mayor Cesar Robles showed fallen power lines, damaged and destroyed buildings, and trees and corrugated iron sheets strewn on the roads.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From World
-
Trump revives 'peace through strength,' but meaning up to debate47 minutes ago
-
Strikes hit south Beirut after Israeli army warning47 minutes ago
-
Senegal heads to polls as new leaders eye parliamentary win1 hour ago
-
Ukraine announces 'emergency power cuts' in regions under Russian aerial attack1 hour ago
-
Russian exiled opposition to stage major anti-war protest1 hour ago
-
Trump and team get warm welcome at UFC fight night1 hour ago
-
Xi tells Biden ready for 'smooth transition' to Trump1 hour ago
-
Super Typhoon Man-yi fells trees, power lines in the Philippines1 hour ago
-
'Break taboos': Josep Borrell wraps up time as EU's top diplomat2 hours ago
-
Swiatek leads Poland into maiden BJK Cup semi-final3 hours ago
-
Davis, LeBron power Lakers over Pelicans as Celtics win in OT3 hours ago
-
End of an era as Nadal aims for winning Davis Cup farewell3 hours ago