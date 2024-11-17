Open Menu

Super Typhoon Man-yi Batters Philippines' Most Populous Island

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Super Typhoon Man-yi batters Philippines' most populous island

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Super Typhoon Man-yi slammed into the Philippines' most populous island on Sunday, with the national weather service warning of flooding, landslides and huge waves as the storm sweeps across the archipelago nation.

Man-yi was still packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (115 miles per hour) after making its first landfall late Saturday on lightly populated Catanduanes island.

More than 1.2 million people fled their homes ahead of Man-yi as the weather forecaster warned of a "life-threatening" impact from the powerful storm, which follows an unusual streak of violent weather.

Man-yi uprooted trees, brought down power lines and smashed flimsy houses to pieces after hitting Catanduanes in the typhoon-prone Bicol region.

No deaths have been reported, but there was "extensive" damage to structures on Catanduanes, civil defence chief Ariel Nepomuceno said.

Man-yi remained a super typhoon as it hit heavily populated Luzon -- the country's economic engine -- forecasters said, warning of a "potentially dangerous" situation in Aurora province.

"Significant weakening" was expected as it traversed the mountainous island, the weather service said.

But it said severe flooding and landslides were expected as Man-yi dumped "intense to torrential" rain over provinces in its path.

Forecasters also warned storm surges of up to more than three metres could swamp vulnerable coastal communities, including in Manila.

Panganiban municipality in the northeast of Catanduanes took a direct hit from Man-yi.

Photos and a drone video shared on the Facebook page of Mayor Cesar Robles showed fallen power lines, damaged and destroyed buildings, and trees and corrugated iron sheets strewn on the roads.

