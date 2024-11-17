Super Typhoon Man-yi Fells Trees, Power Lines In The Philippines
Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Super Typhoon Man-yi uprooted trees, brought down power lines and ripped off corrugated iron roofing as it swept across the storm-weary Philippines on Sunday, following an unusual streak of violent weather.
Man-yi was still packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometres per hour (115 miles per hour) after making landfall on lightly populated Catanduanes island late Saturday.
More than 650,000 people fled their homes ahead of Man-yi as the national weather service warned of a "potentially catastrophic and life-threatening" impact from the storm.
"There have been no reported casualties, perhaps because people followed the evacuation orders," Catanduanes provincial disaster operations chief Roberto Monterola told AFP on Sunday, as clean-up efforts on the island got underway.
"All the towns sustained damage, but we expect those in the north to have more problems," Monterola said.
"It's just a breeze and a drizzle now."
Man-yi is expected to "slightly weaken" to a typhoon before hitting Luzon -- the country's most populous island and economic engine -- on Sunday afternoon, forecasters said.
Panganiban municipality in the northeast of Catanduanes took a direct hit from Man-yi.
Photos shared on the Facebook page of Mayor Cesar Robles showed toppled power lines, damaged houses, and trees and corrugated iron sheets strewn on the roads.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From World
-
India's vinyl revival finds its groove2 minutes ago
-
Netherlands into Nations League quarter-finals as Germany hit record seven2 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying table41 minutes ago
-
Trump nominates fracking magnate Chris Wright as energy secretary41 minutes ago
-
Japan's Kagiyama, Yoshida sweep gold in Finland GP42 minutes ago
-
Dominant Sinner cruises into ATP Finals title decider with Fritz42 minutes ago
-
Dominant Sinner cruises into ATP Finals title decider with Fritz51 minutes ago
-
New York auction records expected for a Magritte... and a banana52 minutes ago
-
Dinosaur skeleton fetches 6 million euros in Paris sale52 minutes ago
-
Dominant Sinner cruises into ATP Finals title decider with Fritz1 hour ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results - collated8 hours ago