Super Typhoon Man-yi Fells Trees, Power Lines In The Philippines

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Super Typhoon Man-yi fells trees, power lines in the Philippines

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Super Typhoon Man-yi uprooted trees, brought down power lines and ripped off corrugated iron roofing as it swept across the storm-weary Philippines on Sunday, following an unusual streak of violent weather.

Man-yi was still packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometres per hour (115 miles per hour) after making landfall on lightly populated Catanduanes island late Saturday.

More than 650,000 people fled their homes ahead of Man-yi as the national weather service warned of a "potentially catastrophic and life-threatening" impact from the storm.

"There have been no reported casualties, perhaps because people followed the evacuation orders," Catanduanes provincial disaster operations chief Roberto Monterola told AFP on Sunday, as clean-up efforts on the island got underway.

"All the towns sustained damage, but we expect those in the north to have more problems," Monterola said.

"It's just a breeze and a drizzle now."

Man-yi is expected to "slightly weaken" to a typhoon before hitting Luzon -- the country's most populous island and economic engine -- on Sunday afternoon, forecasters said.

Panganiban municipality in the northeast of Catanduanes took a direct hit from Man-yi.

Photos shared on the Facebook page of Mayor Cesar Robles showed toppled power lines, damaged houses, and trees and corrugated iron sheets strewn on the roads.

