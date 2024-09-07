Super Typhoon Yagi Kills 2, Injures 92 In China: State Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Super Typhoon Yagi killed at least two people and injured 92 others after slamming into southern China's Hainan island, state media reported Saturday.
The storm lashed "Hainan with heavy rain and gusty winds, leaving at least two dead and 92 injured", state-run news agency Xinhua said, citing local authorities.
State broadcaster CCTV said Yagi brought winds of more than 230 kilometres (143 miles) per hour, uprooting trees and prompting the evacuation of around 460,000 people on the island.
The storm made landfall Friday on Hainan, a popular holiday destination.
The island's main airport in Haikou was closed until 3 pm on Saturday (0700 GMT), according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Authorities in the neighbouring province of Guangdong said on Friday that they had evacuated more than 574,000 residents to safety.
Yagi killed at least 13 people in the Philippines earlier this week, when it was still classified as a tropical storm, before strengthening into a super typhoon over the next few days.
The storm will head towards Vietnam after moving through southern China, on course to hit the northern and north-central regions around the famed UNESCO heritage site Halong Bay on Saturday.
Recent Stories
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
More Stories From World
-
Fritz defeats Tiafoe to book US Open final clash with Sinner36 seconds ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 12 results - collated42 seconds ago
-
Brazil down Ecuador, Suarez farewell ends in stalemate45 seconds ago
-
New York Fashion Week opens with call to vote from Jill Biden9 minutes ago
-
'My body shut down', says Tiafoe after US Open heartbreak9 minutes ago
-
Venice set to award Golden Lion after star-filled competition9 minutes ago
-
Eagles beat Packers 34-29 in NFL's first season game in Brazil10 minutes ago
-
Who said what on day 12 of the US Open10 minutes ago
-
Fritz ends America's 15-year wait, sets up US Open final with Sinner10 minutes ago
-
'Wonderful, weird world' takes Kenya's Dennis to last-gasp Paralympics cycling10 minutes ago
-
Brazil down Ecuador, Suarez farewell ends in stalemate11 minutes ago
-
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts20 minutes ago