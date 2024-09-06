Super Typhoon Yagi Slams Into Southern China, Moves Towards Vietnam
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Super Typhoon Yagi slammed into southern China's Hainan island on Friday, bringing windspeeds of over 230 kilometres (143 miles) an hour in what is set to be the strongest storm to hit the region in more than a decade.
Hainan province evacuated more than 400,000 people ahead of the storm's expected landfall, while tens of thousands prepared to seek shelter in neighbouring Vietnam.
Yagi killed at least 13 people in the Philippines this week when it was still classified as a tropical storm, triggering floods and landslides on the main island of Luzon before strengthening into a super typhoon over the past few days.
The storm made landfall in China on Friday along the coast of Hainan, a popular holiday destination, and neighbouring Guangdong province at 4:20 pm local time (0820 GMT), the state-run Xinhua news agency said, citing authorities.
The typhoon "is equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane", according to NASA Earth Data.
In Hong Kong, a typhoon warning that had been in effect was lowered shortly after noon following heavy rains overnight as Yagi passed within 400 kilometres (250 miles) of the city.
Trading at Hong Kong's stock exchange was suspended on Friday and day schools were closed.
Authorities said five people were injured in the city due to the weather but damage was limited.
Southern China is frequently hit during summer and autumn by typhoons that form in the warm oceans east of the Philippines and then travel west.
However, climate change has made tropical storms more unpredictable and increased their intensity, leading to heavy rains and violent gusts that cause flash floods and coastal damage, experts say.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
More Stories From World
-
UK says Google 'anti-competitive' over online adverts2 minutes ago
-
Malaysia Airlines says 'potential issue' found on one A350-900 engine2 minutes ago
-
Paris to honour murdered Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei13 minutes ago
-
US climate envoy says planning summit with China on methane, polluting gases32 minutes ago
-
Gabrielzinho fails in bid for more Paralympic swim gold, Storey wins again33 minutes ago
-
Myanmar armed group says 11 civilians killed in junta air strikes42 minutes ago
-
Kenya school dorm fire kills at least 17 children42 minutes ago
-
Russia vows to curb US media over RT row43 minutes ago
-
Dutch match US export curbs on semiconductor machines43 minutes ago
-
Outgoing Japan PM promises warmer ties with Seoul53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan1 hour ago
-
'Impartial force' must be deployed to war-torn Sudan: UN experts1 hour ago