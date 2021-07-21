(@FahadShabbir)

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) A supercomputer was used for the development of the new Russian single-engine fighter jet Checkmate, Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russian state technology corporation Rostec, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Supercomputer technologies were used to design Checkmate, which allowed for reducing the time and the cost of development and testing," Chemezov said in an interview.

The Checkmate fighter jet is adaptive and can be assembled in several trims in accordance with clients' preferences. In addition, the aircraft has a high modernization potential, he added.

Checkmate is a fifth-generation light fighter jet, developed by the Sukhoi designer bureau (part of Rostec) and first unveiled earlier in the day at the MAKS-2021 international aviation and space salon in the Moscow Region. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.