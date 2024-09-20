'Superhuman': Japan In Awe After Ohtani Makes MLB History
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Japan reacted with incredulity and pride on Friday after Shohei Ohtani became the first player in Major League Baseball to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star from Japan made history with a seventh-inning homer in a 20-4 victory over the Marlins in Miami.
"We would like to congratulate him from the bottom of our heart," top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo.
"We sincerely hope Mr. Ohtani, who has already accomplished feat after feat and carved out a new era, will thrive further."
The landmark dominated Japanese morning news shows and social media.
Newspapers rushed out special editions in Tokyo and elsewhere, including in Ohtani's hometown in the northern Iwate region.
"As a fellow Iwate native, I'm proud of him," one woman handed a special copy of the local paper told broadcaster NHK.
Social media users were similarly awe-struck.
"He is too incredible... truly superhuman," one wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The 30-year-old Ohtani capped a monster performance by adding another home run in the ninth inning, finishing the game with 51 homers and 51 steals so far this season.
Nicknamed "Sho-Time", he was a high-school baseball prodigy who signed with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2013 and spent five seasons there before joining the Los Angeles Angels.
There he won two American League Most Valuable Player awards in six seasons but left last year for free agency.
Following weeks of frenzied speculation, he joined the Dodgers in December. His 10-year, $700-million deal was the richest contract in the history of North American sport.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
More Stories From World
-
Head's 'good night at office' after century seals win over England2 minutes ago
-
Raya heroics save Arsenal in Champions League opener at Atalanta2 minutes ago
-
After court order, X goes offline again in Brazil2 hours ago
-
Ohtani makes MLB history with first 50-homer, 50-steal season2 hours ago
-
Inter on a high ahead of Milan derby as Napoli face Juve test2 hours ago
-
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris deadlocked in US presidential race: new polls2 hours ago
-
Guirassy and Anton to return to Stuttgart with new side Dortmund2 hours ago
-
Dow, S&P 500 end at records as market digests Fed rate cut8 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results - collated8 hours ago
-
EU parliament recognises Maduro rival as Venezuela president8 hours ago
-
Alonso hails 'efficient' Leverkusen after Feyenoord rout8 hours ago
-
Dream debut for Wirtz as Leverkusen thump dire Feyenoord8 hours ago